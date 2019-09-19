The hot, dry conditions continue to take their toll on the area, with the state under a fire damage advisory and the Tennessee Valley Authority seeing power demands unmatched by previous Septembers.
Wednesday's high peaked at 98 degrees, marking the first time since Sunday that the thermometer did not reach 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Today's forecast calls for a high near 89. While that still is hot, if that's as high as it gets, it would be the first time this month that the high did not reach 90 degrees, according to weather service data.
The normal high for today's date is 84, with a normal low of 60, according to the data.
Chris Brewer, Lauderdale County forestry specialist for the Alabama Forestry Commission, said the hot, dry conditions prompted the commission to issue the fire damage advisory this week until areas receive rainfall. However, Brewer said windy conditions could add to the potential of a fire getting out of hand.
The forecast calls for winds at 10-15 mph today and 5 mph tonight and Friday.
"If the wind picks up, any little fire can get away and it would be bad," Brewer said. "My recommendation would be if you could wait to burn something, wait."
A high-pressure system is stubbornly staying on top the area and the weather service long-range forecast lists no chance of rain at least through Wednesday, with high temperatures hovering around the 90-degree mark and lows anywhere from the low to upper 60s.
The Tennessee Valley Authority tweeted Wednesday that the agency has had eight days in September with a power demand that exceeded 28,000 megawatts. The agency stated that already is the most amount of days for any September in its history.
