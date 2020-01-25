A fire gutted a Lauderdale County home Friday morning.
The 10:35 a.m. fire occurred at 4120 Lauderdale 129, said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
Lauderdale 129, also known as Bitter Creek Road, is in western Lauderdale County, between Waterloo and the Natchez Trace Parkway overpass.
Firefighters removed three propane cans during the process of battling the blaze. The mobile home had siding on it, so firefighters had to work to remove that so they could get to the fire.
The scene was cleared at 12:46 p.m.
Firefighters from Central, Waterloo, Cloverdale, Oakland and Underwood volunteer fire departments responded to the call, Grabryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.