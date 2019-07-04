A fire destroyed the lodge and damaged two silos at Seven Springs Lodge, but did not reach the cabins or Rattlesnake Saloon, owner William Foster said.
Foster said he received word of the fire shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and immediately drove to the scene off Mount Mills Road in southern Colbert County.
"It was engulfed," Foster said. "It is bad. It's a total loss on the lodge."
He said Wednesday he doesn't know what caused the fire, but it is being investigated. Foster said he plans to rebuild.
In addition to the traditional rustic cabins, the lodges include silos that had been made into cabins, providing a unique experience for visitors.
Foster said items lost include paperwork, bookings and family heirlooms, such as his grandfather's knife collection and great-great-grandfather's gun, which was handmade in Europe.
His father built the lodge in 1998 and Foster built the saloon, which is in a cave, in 2009.
Foster said he has received many calls from concerned members of the community.
"The community has rallied around us," he said. "We've been open for so long, and so many people have been here, it's like a vacation home to people. We're like family to a lot of people."
The fire comes during the traditionally busy Independence Day weekend.
"We're supposed to have 60 something people coming in," Foster said.
He said the saloon and cabins will be open during the rebuilding process. In fact, he plans to open the saloon today.
