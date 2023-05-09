CENTER STAR — Volunteer fire departments in eastern Lauderdale County were busy most of the night after responding to two house fires that were seven hours apart.
Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 10:09 p.m. Sunday regarding a structure fire on Elk River Shores Road.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, the left corner of the house had flames visible and they had burst through the windows.
“We were able to hook up to a nearby hydrant and have two firefighters go inside the house and knock it down really quick,” Rogersville Fire Chief Frankie Phillips said. “I would say we got the fire under control within seven minutes.”
The fire damage was contained to the left side of the house, which was where a spare bedroom was located, Phillips said.
“There’s heavy water and smoke damage throughout the house, but it’s still standing,” he said.
There were three people in the house at the time of the fire. All of them got out in time after they were awakened by the smoke detector going off, Phillips said.
He said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
At least 27 firefighters from four fire departments worked throughout the night to contain the fire.
Rogersville was assisted by Anderson, Elgin and Center Star fire departments.
And Rogersville returned the favor with mutual aid at 5:22 a.m. Monday when Center Star was called to a house fire on the 100 block of County Road 33.
The mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
More than a dozen firefighters from Center Star, Killen, Greenhill and Rogersville responded to battle the blaze that also destroyed a car parked beside the mobile home and scorched a nearby boat.
The occupants of the mobile home were not at home at the time of the fire, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
