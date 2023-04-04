Florence Fire and Rescue's Ryan Morgan, left, tests the pressure of a water hydrant Monday near North Polar Street and Hermitage Drive. Seen observing is Joshua Collier and Brandon McGee. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Florence Fire and Rescue's Ryan Morgan, left, tests the pressure of a water hydrant Monday near North Polar Street and Hermitage Drive. Seen observing is Joshua Collier and Brandon McGee. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Florence Fire Rescue is inspecting city fire hydrants in a process they say could cause temporary water discoloration in residences and businesses.
The inspections are done to be certain hydrants are operating correctly, and if there is an issue, they can be repaired. The work also makes sure hydrants are free from obstructions and sediment.
When firefighters released water Monday from a hydrant on Poplar Street, the water initially was brownish but turned clear.
Officials said the discolored water is harmless. If it happens at your home or business, it will clear after you flush your lines.
However, do not wash clothes if water is discolored because it could stain fabric. The city recommends allowing clothes that are washed in stained water to remain wet until the water is clear, and then rewash them.
Officials anticipate the inspections to be completed by April 30.
There are 1,500 to 1,600 hydrants in Florence.
Sediment over the course of a year settles to the bottom portion of the hydrant pipe, so opening it stirs it up and firefighters allow it to flow until it clears up.
Each of the five stations has its own district and is responsible for flowing every hydrant in that district, Fire Chief Tim Anerton said.
Anerton said they also are responsible for making sure the hydrants are painted, which is important. The paint does more than simply provide a fresh coat. The color of the hydrant's bonnet tells firefighters the maximum amount of flow the hydrant produces per minute.
Red is 500 gallons, orange is 1,000 gallons, green is 1,500 gallons and blue is more than 1,500 gallons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.