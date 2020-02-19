FLORENCE — Florence Fire Rescue extinguished a vehicle fire this morning near the intersection of Pine and College streets.
The call came in at 8:30 a.m. No one was injured, according to the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Several people called 911 to report it, since it occurred in a high-traffic area downtown, officials said.
The driver was among callers and already was out of the truck at the time of the call, officials said.
