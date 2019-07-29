friday 20190405 5
Buy Now

People browse the merchant vendor booths at the April First Friday event in downtown Florence. The August event is this week [FILE/TIMESDAILY]

FLORENCE — The First Friday event for August is 5-9 p.m. in downtown.

The arts and crafts market is an ongoing monthly even from March through December.

Stores in downtown will have extended hours during First Friday. 

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is hosting First Friday's concert at the Shoals Gold Record Room at 201 S. Court Street from 6-8 p.m. with free admission.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.