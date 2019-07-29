FLORENCE — The First Friday event for August is 5-9 p.m. in downtown.
The arts and crafts market is an ongoing monthly even from March through December.
Stores in downtown will have extended hours during First Friday.
The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is hosting First Friday's concert at the Shoals Gold Record Room at 201 S. Court Street from 6-8 p.m. with free admission.
