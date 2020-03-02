FLORENCE — The first First Friday of the season is April 3, but an event is taking place this coming Friday ahead of it.
The 2020 Friends of First Friday Town Hall is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Shoals Community Theatre, officials said.
This is the first time in the 15-year history of First Fridays for a meeting of this sort, said Stephanie Vess, director of Downtown Florence Alliance.
Prospective vendors, downtown business owners, nonprofit agencies and anyone else interested in First Fridays are encouraged to attend.
The event is an opportunity to network and apply for First Fridays events, Vess said. In addition, vendors will receive guidelines.
