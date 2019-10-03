FLORENCE — The monthly downtown First Fridays is this week and features the Pumpkin Drop, organizers said.
First Fridays is 5-8 p.m. Friday and includes vendors and musicians within a cordoned-off area downtown.
With a nod to the month of Halloween, Friday's event includes the Pumpkin Drop, courtesy of University North Alabama Facilities, said Stephanie Vess, executive director of Downtown Florence Alliance.
The drop takes place at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Mobile streets, Vess said. Rick's Farm Market donated the pumpkin for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.