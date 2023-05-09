FLORENCE — The weather had organizers biting their nails, but the rain held off and the crowd poured in for the inaugural First Friday of 2023.
"The first one was a success," said Chris Stangel, executive director of Downtown Florence Alliance. "We had a great crowd.
"Just like with the Christmas parade, we were able to find a window of dry weather and step through it and had an awful lot of people. I even saw some sunshine there for a time. We go rain and shine, so unless there's lightning, always assume we'll be down there."
The downtown event will continue on each first Friday of the month for the remainder of the year, and Stangel said organizers hope to expand it throughout the season.
Friday's event included a farmer's market zone.
"That's something we're definitely going to build on, so you'll see more and more of that," Stangel said.
He said other goals this year include adding the Florence Academy of Fine Arts as a partner once the school year starts in the fall.
"They're celebrating their 10th anniversary," Stangel said. "They've been winning competitions statewide and regionally and we're looking forward to showing off that program."
The next First Fridays is June 2 and coincides with the first of five straight "Friday Night Stars and Guitars," which is a new program from Florence Parks and Recreation. The program features live music at Wilson Park with the Midnighters performing June 2.
"We're fortunate to be working closely with Parks and Recreation on things they have coming down the pipe, and Wilson Park is such an integral part of downtown," Stangel said.
Some 55 vendors participated Friday, and many businesses stayed open throughout the event, which is something organizers and business owners have been discussing.
"We're encouraging them to show off what they have from a retail standpoint," Stangel said. "Businesses have been very receptive to it. It's all part of it."
Stangel said people have been asking about parking downtown, and they are looking into possibilities, such as having golf cart rides for those who cannot find a close space.
"We're going through growing pains as far as parking but we've got a plan for a little of that," he said.
Stangel said partnerships are helping enhance First Fridays.
"We're very grateful to Bank Independent for being our primary sponsor, so it's actually called First Fridays presented by Bank Independent," he said. "We're also interested in zone or area sponsorships, such as sponsoring the food truck zone and farmers market zone."
