FLORENCE — First Fridays was supposed to kick off its 2020 season this Friday, but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the monthly event indefinitely.
Downtown Florence Alliance Director Stephanie Vess said they have not decided when to have the first event.
"We're just taking it one day at a time right now," Vess said.
She said she doubts there will be an event in May, but an official decision has not been made.
An organizational meeting was held the first Friday of this month and that was well-attended, Vess said. Organizers are working on plans to include a theme for each monthly event.
"I hate that all the fun and exciting things we had planned are not going to be executed yet," she said. "We have plenty of time to make it happen later."
