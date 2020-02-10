FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library presents its first event in the library's "Voting Rights in America" series Thursday.
The event at the library is 6-7 p.m. and includes a panel of University of North Alabama scholars leading a discussion called, "We Are All Bound Up Together: Frances Ellen Watkins Harper's Art and the Politics of Voting."
Harper became recognized for her poetry in the 1800s, and the panel will explore how she impacted the coming of the 15th Amendment through her work.
UNA panelists include Karla Zelaya, assistant professor of English; Julia Bernier, assistant professor of history and co-founder of UNA's new Black Studies program with Zelaya; and Jason McCall, assistant professor of English, specializing in creative writing.
The series commemorates the anniversaries of the 15th and 19th amendments, as well as Black History Month and Women's History Month. It is sponsored by the Alabama Humanities Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.