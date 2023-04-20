FLORENCE — An annex at First Presbyterian Church is being demolished, but officials said there is no plan to take down the historic downtown church.
Workers began taking down the annex Wednesday. That section, called the Elting Annex, was built in 1948, Office Manager Dawn Hubbert said.
"It's not part of the original building," Hubbert said.
The annex has had issues, including moisture and mildew, she said.
"We are removing that part due to structural problems," Hubbert said.
Church officials said a smaller but similar version of that section is planned.
The church's address is 224 E. Mobile St., but the annex section that is being removed is on the Wood Avenue section.
The annex, which consisted of 15 rooms, was built as the education administration building, Hubbert said. It included the pastor's office, as well as choral administration and Sunday school classes.
It was replaced by the Education and Administration Building in 1971.
Hubbert said the church has not used the Elting Annex for years, and even cut off the heating and air conditioning in the annex.
The new building will include bathrooms and will have a basement floor and main floor like the previous annex, Hubbert said.
"The rebuilding will take some time," she said. "We're still looking at many days of digging out materials and getting them hauled off."
Before starting demolition, workers built a barrier to protect the columbarium and existing HVAC unit, she said.
Known as Florence's Mother Church," First Presbyterian is the first church. According to FlorenceHistory.org, Presbyterians organized the first church in Florence and purchased the property from the Cypress Land Company in 1818.
They built a sanctuary at the location in 1824 and installed James L. Sloss, an early Alabama Territory missionary, as its first permanent pastor in 1830.
The existing sanctuary occupies the site of the 1824 building.
