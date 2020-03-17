FLORENCE — The Florence Knights of Columbus Council 3989 will continue with its March 20 fish fry but will offer only carry-outs, due to the coronavirus precautions.
The event will be held at St. Joseph Catholic School cafeteria from 4:15-6:45 p.m.
Adult plates are $10 and children are $4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.