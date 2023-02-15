TUSCUMBIA — The body of a Florence man who had been missing for 18 days was found Tuesday afternoon by a fisherman on the Tennessee River.
Authorities confirmed the identity of the man as Daniel E. Hamm, 63, who had been missing since the boat he and his 13-year-old grandson were fishing from flooded and capsized on the morning of Jan. 28 after the boat was pinned against a pylon.
"We're glad to bring some closure to the family," Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said. "It's been a very difficult time for them. I'm just going to ask that you keep them in your prayers. They are going to be needed."
Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, said his office received a 911 call from the fisherman at 1:07 p.m., who said he thought he spotted Hamm's body.
Smith said emergency officials found the body in the area where the fisherman had reported spotting it.
The location was on the Colbert County side of the river, just below Sheffield's L.E. Willson Elementary School.
"So it was around the area of the Whippoorwill," he said.
Colbert Deputy Coroner Matt Moore arrived at the scene and confirmed the body was Hamm. Moore said no autopsy will be performed.
The search had continued off and on for 18 days during a variety of weather conditions — the cold water and the churning water from the Wilson Dam spillways.
"We had a lot working against us," Smith said. "I'm proud of the way everybody stuck with it. I couldn't be prouder of the way all the agencies worked together."
A handout provided to Colbert County Commission members during its Feb. 7 meeting indicated that there were 40 agencies and 100 individuals involved in the search and rescue operation that covered 2,212 man hours for Hamm.
There were agencies from Colbert County, Lauderdale County, the cities of Florence, Killen, Daphne, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Athens, Crane Hill and Logan, Houston County, Morgan County, numerous volunteer fire departments, the Tennessee Valley Authority, ALEA Marine Patrol, Christian Aid Ministries, Northwest Alabama K9 Search and Rescue, and even assistance out of Ohio.
There were also 22 individuals, restaurants, organizations and business that provided assistance, including food and drinks, for those involved in the operation.
