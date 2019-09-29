SHEFFIELD — Pro angler Tim Horton called Saturday "a successful day on the water."
For about 30 special needs children and adults, the 21st annual "Fishing for Kids" event was all about fun.
The event, which is operated tournament style and started at Riverfront Park, provides a morning of carefree fun and fishing time for individuals who may not ordinarily have access to such an activity.
Those in wheelchairs fished from pontoons while others were on fishing boats.
Lunch was served at the conclusion of the tournament, and awards were presented.
First place went to Christopher Reynard with 27 pounds; second place to Rachael Griffin with 26 pounds; and there was a third-place tie between Bobby Rowell and Jason Smith with 12 pounds each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.