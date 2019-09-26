SHEFFIELD — The 21st annual "Fishing for Kids" event is still in need of volunteers who have boats that can be used for the fishing rodeo for special needs anglers.
The free event is Saturday. Anglers will gather at Riverfront Park in Sheffield and head to Pickwick Lake, where they'll fish from 9 to 11 a.m. Live bait will be provided.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and volunteers are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m.
Sponsored by pro angler Timmy Horton, the event calls for fishing boats as well as pontoons for anglers who use wheelchairs.
Lunch will be served after boats return at 11 a.m., and a weigh-in will immediately follow.
"This has continue to be one of my very favorite days of the year," Horton said of the event. "I love it and the volunteers do, too."
The event caters to special needs individuals and their family members. If participating, they are asked to call 256-332-5540, or 256-810-5946 by noon on Friday.
Volunteers with and without boats are needed and are also asked to call ahead.
Angler Jason Buckelew, who describes Horton as a close friend, said he never misses the fishing rodeo. he expects talk to turn to football once they're on the water.
"I'm Alabama and he's Auburn but I like him anyway," Buckelew said. "I'm just ready to fish."
Horton said "Fishing for Kids" brings as much joy to himself and the volunteers as the anglers themselves.
"There's just nothing like seeing the smiles on their faces, nothing at all," Horton said.
