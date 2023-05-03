FLORENCE — The newest addition to Martin Park provides equipment for as many types of exercises the mind can conjure.
The fitness court opened Tuesday at the park, bringing to fruition a joint effort through the National Fitness Campaign.
Tim King, a representative of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, said the project has a goal of providing fitness courts throughout the country.
"This is the 11th fitness court in Alabama," he said. "We hope this new innovative platform will impact people in a positive way. We look forward to bringing even more health and wellness programs here in the future."
The opening signaled the culmination of an effort that started among the city of Florence, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, National Fitness Campaign, North Alabama Medical Center and Florence City Schools in July.
"We couldn't have moved forward with this project without everybody working together," Mayor Andy Betterton said.
Parks and Recreation Director Bill Jordan said the fitness campaign's ultimate goal is to build an outdoor fitness court within a 10-mile bike ride of every American.
NAMC CEO Russell Pigg said it was a natural decision for the city's medical center to become involved in a project dedicated to health.
"This just makes sense for us," he said. "We're glad to be able to partner on this and make the community better."
The court cost $147,350, but Blue Cross/Blue Shield provided a $30,000 grant toward it, Jordan said. Florence City Schools paid $49,117 and NAMC $10,000 toward the project.
According to the fitness campaign's website, the fitness court includes a shock-absorbing floor and seven stations. Station 1 focuses on core, where various floor exercises can be performed. The second station is for squats and includes platforms of various heights for box jumps and exercises such as lateral step-overs. Station 3 is the push station and includes rings, ladders, foot holds and support ledges for pushups and other exercises.
Lunges are the focus of the fourth station, with multi-angled boxes that allow you to go from station to station. Station 5 is for pulls and includes ladders, row handles, rings and pull-up bars. Agility is the focus of Station 6, with areas designated to help with speed skater, burpees and X drills. The seventh station is for bend-related exercises like the bend and reach, hyperextension and prone leg extensions.
