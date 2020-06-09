SHEFFIELD — Otis Petty doesn't have the voice these days to express his emotions, but the constant smile on his face recently when he took his first flight on an airplane said it all.
The 69-year-old resident of the Red Rock Community near Barton is battling throat cancer that has stripped him of his ability to speak. Still, the retired industrial contractor and staunch activist of many years (on coal ash storage) had made his wishes known that before time ran out, he wanted to take his first airplane ride.
Call it a bucket list item, the final one, according to his wife, Diane, who said he now has a peace unlike ever before.
Otis, a longtime patient and friend of Dr. George Evans in Sheffield, had said he'd never flown on an airplane, although he'd served as a paratrooper in the military and made numerous jumps out of helicopters.
"I just thought he was afraid of planes, for whatever reason," said Diane jokingly, who added that her husband was quick to point out that it wasn't for fear. "So, this sort of came out of the blue that he wanted to do this.
"He told me he felt like he needed to do this before he left this world," she said. "I admit, given his declining health, I tried to talk him out of it, but he was determined saying, 'If I go out that way, it will be worth it.'"
With Evans's staff on board to see the flight happen, Otis' hospice providers at SouthernCare New Beacon joined the effort. Hospice care consultant Shane Baker got to work lining up a pilot, his friend Doug Hartley, a Florence Fire Department captain who has a single prop, small plane at the Muscle Shoals airport.
Diane said she initially had additional concerns as her husband's cancer has spread to his brain causing seizures.
Otis, who still communicates clearly and articulately through writing, assured her he was thinking clearly and was going on that plane ride.
On Friday morning, he boarded the aircraft. Evans and his staff were there along with Baker (who took the flight with Petty), Diane, Otis' sister, Terese Freeman, and Hartley's wife, Patricia.
"Everyone loves him so much, it was just an honor for us to be a part of it," Baker said.
Once in the air, Hartley said all he observed from Otis was "pure joy."
"I don't even have the words to describe the joy on his face and the grin he had the whole time," Hartley said. "He was constantly giving a thumbs-up."
Those on the ground watched tearfully, as well.
"I rained a river," Diane said. "To see him take off in that plane — to even see him walk to that plane by himself — was amazing to me. He's the strongest person I know, and the most humble."
Evans' head nurse, Jennifer Willis, said she'd promised herself she wouldn't cry, but she did.
"He's such a kind man, just an outstanding person and he means so much to us all," she said. "It breaks my heart that he's sick. We wouldn't have missed his flight for the world."
Diane said she could never adequately thank those who made her husband's wish come true, calling SouthernCare "angels sent from Heaven."
She praised the care given by Evans and his staff as well, saying the doctor was there to get her husband out of the plane afterwards to attend to his medical needs.
Evans said his last visit with Petty was when he delivered the news that there was nothing else he could do for his cancer.
"It was especially important for us to be there to see him take this ride, to offer our support," Evans said. "It was important for us to see the look on his face when he saw everyone there. And to see that smile, I wouldn't trade it for anything."
Diane Petty said her husband is still reveling from the experience.
"Otis is 69 and said he never thought he'd learn to fly a plane at that age," she said, referring to Hartley directing Petty at the controls for part of the flight. "I could just never thank them enough."
Hartley said the Pettys owe him nothing and, in fact, it's he who owes Otis Petty.
"This gentleman is a veteran and an amazing man and I owe him — more than this," Hartley said. "It was absolutely my privilege."
Since his airplane ride, Diane said she's seen a change in her husband, a calmness that wasn't there before.
"He needed to do this, no doubt," she said. "He would cry a good bit before, as his health has declined, because he never wanted to burden anyone with his care. He hasn't shed a tear since that ride. He has a calm about him now. He's more at peace."
Otis put his pen to pad in describing his experience, writing: "Golden memories of when I used to jump. It was nice."
