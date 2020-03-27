The flood warning for the Tennessee River at Florence has been extended to 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
On Friday, the river was at 21.69 feet, which is 3.69 feet above flood level. It is expected to start receding today but remain above flood stage at least into Monday, according to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
However, the forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain today and 90% chance Saturday, followed by a 70% chance Monday night and 80% Tuesday.
The Shoals has received 27.67 inches of rainfall thus far this year, which is 14.41 inches above normal for this time of year, according to weather service data.
That includes 7.33 inches this past Monday. The normal for the entire month is 4.76 inches, according to the data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.