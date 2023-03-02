FLORENCE — Severe storms are possible this evening into Friday in the midst of a forecast that includes a flood watch and wind gusts that could reach as high as 50 mph.
Jennifer Saari, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said there is a chance for tornadoes, although they have low confidence in that occurring.
"But I also wanted to note that the winds that are not associated with the convection, the gradient winds, are going to be extremely breezy and gusty," Saari said. "It does not need to be a tornado or severe thunderstorm to knock down a tree or limb, especially with the saturated soil."
During a Wednesday briefing with emergency management officials, weather service meteorologists said they likely will issue a wind advisory for today and Friday. That is in addition to a flood watch that started at 6 p.m. Wednesday ahead of what was expected to be a stormy Wednesday night.
The flood watch lasts through 6 p.m. Friday.
Rainfall totals from last night through Friday are expected to reach up to 3 to 4 inches in the Shoals, meteorologists said. They said some storms could develop this afternoon, but they have a much higher confidence that storms will approach from the west early Friday morning and move quickly to the east.
The timing for the Friday arrival is in the range of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., but forecasters said the impacts from that storm should only last about an hour.
They said winds tonight and Friday will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph, but gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible.
Forecasters said if the timing of the Friday system slows and it hits later in the day, things could become worse because that would give the atmosphere more time to heat up.
The forecast calls for an 80% chance of precipitation today with a 70% chance tonight and 90% chance Friday.
Once the Friday system passes, skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night and mostly sunny for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.