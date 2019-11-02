FLORENCE — The city of Florence is assisting with $55,400 in funding for nine projects as part of its Community Development Action Plan.
The City Council unanimously approved the assistance. The projects include:
• $3,000 to the Florence Housing Authority/Family Self Sufficiency to provide low-income families with child-care costs assistance, medical needs and education.
• $8,500 to the Florence Housing Authority/Transit for daily transportation services to Section 8 clients.
• $2,000 to Florence High School Engineering to assist the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program.
• $4,490 to the Food Bank of North Alabama to assist with a mobile food pantry.
• $3,000 to the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama to provide eye care and dental vouchers for homeless or low- to moderate-income residents.
• $15,000 to Shoals Community Clinic for medical and dental care for low- to moderate-income residents.
• $8,160 to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul for low-income families who are on final notice on their utilities bill.
• $2,500 to One Place of the Shoals to provide emergency crisis kits to some 800 domestic violence victims.
• $8,750 to Common Ground Shoals to provide a summer leadership camp for underprivileged and marginalized youths.
