FLORENCE — Five new businesses opened in Florence during July, according to a release from City Hall.
The businesses include:
• Dandelion & Co., 108 E. Tuscaloosa St., owned by Kristin O'Kain
• 12th House Skin Studio, 1328 N. Pine St., owned by Piper Ayers
• Barbering & Beauty by Kayla Latrell, 3529 Cloverdale Rd.
• Carson Cruise dentist, 162 Ana Drive
• Clean Runnings, 2804 Mall Drive, owned by Patrick Clark
