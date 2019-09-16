FLORENCE — The city saw 13 businesses open in August, according to a release from Mayor Steve Holt's office.
The businesses include:
• Comprehensive Family Services, 313 W. College St.
• ENT Center of Northwest Alabama, 1949 Florence Blvd.
• Mabe HVAC, 3110 Huntsville Road
• Therapy Village, 2081 Florence Blvd.
• The Frazier Lanier Co., 402 Cox Creek Parkway
• Lime Group, 318-B N. Court St.
• SugarWorks Wax Bar and Esthetics, 517 E. Tennessee St.
• Lashed with Lala, 2803 W. Mall Road
• The Boulevard, 926 Florence Blvd.
• Magic Spray Car Wash, 1216 Helton Drive
• Nside Security Group, 4031 Parkway Dr., Suite B
• Ken's Variety Shop, 2555 Florence Blvd.
• Econo Wash, 1181/2 Edgewood Drive
