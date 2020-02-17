FLORENCE — A dozen new businesses opened in Florence during January, according to a release from Mayor Steve Holt's office.
The list includes:
• Great American Hotel 400 S. Court St.
• Hat Creek Property Management, 2093 Florence Blvd.
• Amethyst Inc., 2811 W. Mall Drive
• Bill's, 909 Military Road
• Paul Nieves OB-GYN, 2407 Helton Drive
• Kids First Pediatric Urgent Care, 2530 Florence Blvd., Suite D
• Johnson's Alterations (inside Johnson Cleaners), 3519 Cloverdale Road
• Vishad Kumar (at the former NAB&J), 2129 Helton Drive
• Blown Away Hair Salon, 207 Seville St., Suite C
• Lil Capones Italian Ristorante, 125 Cox Creek Parkway
• America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, 382 Cox Creek Parkway
• Kenneth Alvis attorney 216 W. Dr. Hicks Blvd.
