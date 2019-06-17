FLORENCE — Four people were inducted Friday into the city's Walk of honor.
The cereony included a short biography of the inductees. The inductees and biographies include:
• Maurice Causey, who served as ballet master for the Royal Swedish Ballet and the Netherlands Dance Theatre. At 16, he won a Ford Foundation Scholarship to the American School of Ballet.
• Chief Doublehead, who, through negotiations with President George Washington, owned all land between Bluewater Creek and Cypress Creek. The land became federal property in 1807, which set up the purchase of 5,515 acres to establish Florence.
• Lin Dunn, who was a 17-year coach in the Women's National Basketball Association and is a member of the WNBA Hall of Fame. She also was a women's college basketball head coach from 1970 to 1996.
• John Wilkinson Taylor, who was deputy director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and a major part of post-World War II programs to end illiteracy. He also introduced a type of distance learning through courses via radio.
