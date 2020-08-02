FLORENCE — City officials will consider concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to vote by an absentee ballot for the upcoming municipal elections.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
A release from the city states Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is allowing voters in the state who are concerned about the coronavirus to cast an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot applications require you to check at least one of nine boxes that provide reasons for requesting to vote absentee.
Officials said anyone who applies to vote absentee due to coronavirus concerns should check the box that reads: "I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls."
You must include a copy of a photo identification with the application.
You can receive an absentee ballot through the mail by calling the city clerk's office at 256-760-6679.
Mail the application and photo identification copy to City of Florence, Attention: Absentee Election Manager, P.O. Box 98, Florence, AL 35631.
The deadline to request an application is Aug. 20. The deadline to complete and mail the ballot, or deliver it in person, is Aug. 24.
The ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received by noon on Aug. 25 to be counted.
Residents also can vote absentee in person through Aug. 20, officials said. You must have a photo identification to do so.
In-person absentee voting is done at city hall in the city clerk's office, 110 W. College St.
