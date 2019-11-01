FLORENCE — Florence attorney Tony Hughes was arrested today on insurance fraud charges, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office.
Hughes, whose law office is at 215 W. College St., is charged with three counts of first-degree insurance fraud, said Joy Patterson, a spokeswoman for Marshall's office.
Details on the case are not available at this time, Patterson said.
She said the charge is a Class B felony.
According to the Code of Alabama, a Class B felony is punishable by 2-20 years in prison.
The code describes insurance fraud as a case "where the loss or potential loss exceeds $1,000."
