Florence author A.S. Mackey is releasing her next novel, "The Edge of Everywhen," on Tuesday.
According to the book's publisher, B&H Publishing Group, the novel is about Piper, a 13-year-old "self-proclaimed book nerd" who, along with her autistic little brother, must move thousands of miles away to live with their aunt following the death of their mother.
"Piper reaches to the books on her shelf for comfort, but it is one unique book, 'Novus Fabula,' who offers true guidance as the omniscient narrator in the story," the publishing company release states. "It watches them arrive at their aunt's home, with tired hearts and stones in their stomachs, and now its whispered voice must point the children to depend upon the sovereignty of God during the most dire times as they await word of their missing father."
The book is $14.99 and can be purchased at this link.
B&H is an imprint of LifeWay Christian Resources that publishes in the "trade, church, and academic markets, as well as the CSB translation," the company states.
