FLORENCE — A Hibbett Intermediate School teacher is on administrative leave, but officials are not releasing details about the reason because the matter remains under investigation.
Hibbett parents received a letter from the school dated Jan. 30 letting them know about the investigation.
School officials stressed that the investigation does not involve anything of a sexual nature.
Jeremy Jackson, communications coordinator for Florence City Schools, released a statement Wednesday in response to a media inquiry.
"On Monday, Jan. 30, the Florence City Board of Education placed an employee of Hibbett Intermediate School on administrative leave," the statement reads. "The district has been in contact with the Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. The allegations are not sexual in nature. This employee will not return to any district campus during the pendency of this matter. The parents of the impacted students have already been notified."
The statement said the school system would not have more public comments as the investigation continues.
"The safety, well-being, and privacy of its students are of paramount importance to the district," it reads. "For those reasons, and because this is a pending personnel matter involving students, the district will not share any information pertaining to its investigation. During the pendency of this matter, the district will work collaboratively with its law enforcement partners."
Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley confirmed Wednesday that the department is investigating the matter.
Billingsley said he cannot discuss what it involves except to confirm that it does not involve anything sexual in nature.
