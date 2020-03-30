FLORENCE — Longshore Cycle Center is featured in this month's Alabama Retailer magazine, highlighting the family-operated power sports business as an example of longtime success.
Jim Longshore started the business in 1975 with the purchase of the existing Honda motorcycle dealership. He grew the center's footprint by moving to its 913 Mitchell Blvd. location and added Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Sea-Doo brands.
In 2008, his sons Brian and Tom took the reins and have continued expanding the business to include the recent addition of a 12,000 square-foot warehouse to accommodate its growing utility vehicle (side-by-side) inventory.
The company also sells scooters, dirt bikes, ATV's and personal watercraft.
Tom Longshore is in charge of parts and service, while Brian handles sales.
The business draws customers from the entire Shoals area as well as Tennessee and Mississippi.
"Some people are looking for a specific bike, while others just recognize the diversity of products the business offers," said Tom. "Five brands under one roof and a ton of pre-owned. We have a wide variety and it's always changing."
