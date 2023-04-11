Motorists drive past the former Ellis-Musselman Animal Hospital on Monday at Rickwood and Chisholm Roads in Florence. Officials say there have been multiple complaints about the empty building. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — An Alabama Department of Transportation engineer said the city of Florence can demolish a dilapidated animal hospital building that has been an eyesore for years.
It's unclear how long the old Ellis-Mussleman Animal Hospital has been closed, but for years it's been an eyesore at the intersection of Chisholm Road and Rickroad Road.
The building is in disrepair and has a large hole in a north concrete block wall.
Mayor Andrew Betterton asked about the building during a recent meeting of the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization.
"I know the deeds have been executed," Betterton said during Thursday's MPO meeting. "We're just trying to figure out, can the city go ahead and tear that down. We get lots of complaints about it."
On Monday, Betterton said the city is considering what to do with the building.
"We're working on it," the mayor said.
According to Jud Young, the preconstruction engineer in the Alabama Department of Transportation's North Region/Tuscumbia Area Office, the property has been acquired by the city of Florence through the right of way acquisition process.
The property was needed to enlarge the intersection for the Rickwood Road widening project.
"They're going to put a shared use path on that side of the road," Young said.
The intersection will be redesigned to accommodate the additional lane and new traffic signals will be installed.
The building is on the south side of Rickwood Road across the street from an abandoned convenience store/gas station.
Young said design plans for the project called for the building to be demolished.
"He has had a ton of complaints about that old, abandoned building," Young said.
The Rickwood Road widening project is being funded by the MPO and the city of Florence.
The plan involves adding a center turn lane and a shared use path on the south side of the street.
The project was delayed more than a year ago when the city was required to extend the walkway across the railroad tracks and across Helton Drive.
Young said the design plans are "pretty far along" and the project could go out for bids perhaps in January.
He said remaining right of way purchases are being negotiated but not all have been finalized.
