FLORENCE — Local activists held a candlelight vigil Friday night as a memorial to the children who have died in federal camps along the U.S.-Mexican border.
The local gathering was part of a national event called "Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps."
The service also was a statement of solidarity with those who are being held in the camps, organizers said. It was among some 700 vigils held nationwide, according to a USA Today article.
The event at Wilson Park was sponsored by Beyond the Women's March, Equality Shoals, Indivisible Northwest Alabama, and Project Say Something.
It featured speakers before the vigil.
