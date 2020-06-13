FLORENCE — It was three weeks later than originally planed, but some 330 Florence Falcons fled the nest on Friday.
The Florence High School graduates received diplomas Friday at the school's commencement program, which had been delayed three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduation ceremony at Braly Stadium was done with social distancing measures in mind.
Carter Watkins, communications coordinator for Florence City Schools, said school officials measured the stands at the stadium and estimated they could get some 1,800 people seated and still maintain social distancing.
Those attending had to have tickets to be allowed to enter.
Friday's ceremony was streamed live at florencek12.org/live, and included a pre-ceremony broadcast presented by Florence high students.
Graduation initially was supposed to occur May 22. Students completed the year via virtual instruction.
