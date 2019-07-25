FLORENCE — A vehicle fire that authorities say is suspicious has cost the owner more than a means of transportation.
For Jack Eastep, who became local executive ambassador for Lyft last summer, the July 18 fire also destroyed the essential element to his job.
Eastep said he was asleep on the couch of the home of a relative he was visiting when the fire broke out in the vehicle.
"At around 2 a.m. after everybody was asleep, I was on the couch and woke up and saw a ton of orange glow outside," Eastep said. "I ran to the door and saw it was my car. It was the very front end, and flames were pouring out from the front of the hood.
"I started screaming for everybody to wake up. (We) used an extinguisher to hold (the fire) back until the fire department got here."
He said he had last used the vehicle some seven hours earlier, which means the engine should have been cool, so he has no idea what could have caused the fire unless someone started it.
"It doesn't make sense that it would just spark up and be hot," Eastep said.
Florence Fire Chief Jeff Perkins said Wednesday the case is "still an open fire investigation."
"It looks suspicious," Perkins said, adding that Eastep had been receiving some threats before the fire.
Eastep said his insurance company also is investigating. He hopes a conclusion is reached soon.
"This car is completely unsalvageable," he said. "The entire motor has melted out of it."
Eastep said he has had some arguments such as "internet squabbles," but does not believe that would result in someone burning his car.
Without a vehicle, he has no income source as a Lyft driver. The company does not allow you to use a rental, and using another vehicle would involve a registration process due to insurance and other aspects, Eastep said.
He said that pales in comparison to what could have occurred, since the vehicle was within 6 to 10 feet of a porch to the house.
"What really bothers me is there were people inside the house," Eastep said. "If I didn't wake up when I did, it would have spread to the house and put everyone's lives in danger."
