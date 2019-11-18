The annual Florence Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 12 downtown and concludes with an opportunity to meet Santa Claus, organizers said.
Bobby Dolan, director of the Parade Committee, said registration deadline is Nov. 27. Anyone interested in participating can do so at downtownflorencealliance.com, or through the Downtown Florence Alliance Facebook page.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. on the north end of Court Street, Dolan said. It will go from Court Street to Tennessee Street and Seminary Street, where it will end at Shoals Theatre.
Santa will be seated outside the theater for children to take turns hopping on his lap and letting him know what they want for Christmas, Dolan said.
In the event of inclement weather, the parade would be moved to Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.