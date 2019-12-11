FLORENCE — The Florence Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m. today and concludes with an opportunity to visits Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The downtown parade travels from North Court Street to Tennessee Street and onto Seminary Street.
It ends at Shoals Theatre, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be outside to greet children. Santa also is on the last float.
Santa will be available from 6-7 p.m. and for an hour after the parade for pictures.
Awards will be provided to entrants in the categories of Marching Band, Non-Profit, Community/Interest and Business. Winners receive a Christmas-themed trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.