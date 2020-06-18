FLORENCE — City officials honored Florence's solid waste and recycling collection workers Wednesday as part of national Waste and Recycling Workers Recognition Week.
The recognition week has taken on a new name and focus this year as Mayor Steve Holt and some members of the City Council spent time Wednesday riding on trucks and seeing firsthand the job waste workers do.
About 40 employees gathered at a building at the Florence landfill for an appreciation luncheon.
"Our solid waste and recycling employees serve a vital function in our communities, making our lives safer by keeping our environment clean and beautiful," Mayor Steve Holt said, adding that garbage collection can be a thankless job done in all kinds of weather.
"We appreciate the hard work and professionalism of our solid waste collections employees.”
Rachel Koonce, the city's media and sustainability specialist, said the goal was to not only thank the employees for all they do but to recognize their value to the city.
"They have various shifts in both residential and commercial pickup," Koonce said. "They may work 1,000 houses a day and it's impressive because they work in all kinds of weather. They may be delayed but they always get through their routes."
Koonce said it's important to bring attention to such front-line workers.
"It's a tough job but one that makes all residents' lives better," she said."There's been more residential garbage in recent months because of (COVID-19) and more people being at home but they haven't missed a beat."
