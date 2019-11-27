Need More Information?
Anyone interested in the innovation MAD aeroponics system can go to @innovationmad on Instagram, or send an email to innovationmad@gmail.com.
FLORENCE — Ada Dolan and Justin Murphy pointed out the various types of herbs among the 26 plants.
Mint, lime basil, spearmint, rosemary, lavender and oregano are among the greenery.
And they all are growing in a space that takes up only a few inches.
Utilizing a process called aeroponics, the co-owners of innovation MAD are developing a vertical farming technique that allows up to 26 plants to flourish from a single 4-inch wide PVC pipe that extends 5 feet high.
They envision their company providing the plants individually to customers, but the bigger plan is to make the vertical systems available to individuals, farmers and restaurants, allowing a customer to grow an entire garden in their homes or businesses.
That includes vegetables that can go straight from the plant to the plate.
"When you order a wedge salad at a restaurant, usually the lettuce has been detached from its root system and under stress for four to eight days," Dolan said. "With our system, we can put it in a restaurant and it remains alive and shows zero signs of distress for up to 14 days."
Since these sky-rise products take up little space, similar ones are popular at extremely dense locations, such as major Chinese cities because people can have them in apartments.
Murphy believes there is a market for them in America's large cities such as Boston and New York where space is limited.
"There are essentially no limitations to what you can grow out of these," he said. "I have tomatoes at home that were grown from these."
It also uses no pesticides or herbicides, and the lighting involved in assisting its growth is LED, so there's little energy required.
This week, the owners of innovation MAD — the acronym stands for Murphy And Dolan — moved some of sky rises to Studio 23, 333 E. College St. to give the public the opportunity to check them out and learn about them.
"People can come and get the pick-your-own experience," Dolan said.
She said since 26 plants can be grown in the amount of space that normally would allow for only one plant, the product has potential for farmers, especially in areas where there is a limited amount of farmland.
Aeroponics has been around for a while but is not easy to master. Dolan has a bachelor's degree and Murphy a master's in industrial design from Auburn University. They have been working together for several years on prototypes.
"He did his master's thesis on it and my focus in undergrad was on it," Dolan said. "The reason it hasn't really been adopted yet is it is very unforgiving. It took us about two years to get our first fully functioning prototype, because there's very little literature on it, but it's wildly more efficient in industrial farming."
She said NASA uses the same type of technology to grow food on the Space Station.
The sky rises do not require soil, Murphy said. Instead, every few minutes a pump pressurizes water through straws that spread a combination of water and nutrients several seconds at a time.
"Growing like this gives us control of the environment it's growing in," he said, pointing out there is no concern about droughts or hard freezes because the plants can be grown indoors.
