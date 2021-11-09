Fire03.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the Florence Fire Department stand outside the Riverchase Community Center, Inc. on West Mobile Street on Sunday. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]

FLORENCE — The Florence fire inspector is still looking into the cause of what may have started a fire that destroyed the Riverchase Community Center, Inc. at 813 West Mobile St. early Sunday morning.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.