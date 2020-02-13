FLORENCE — Florence Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Perkins smiled widely Wednesday as he saw the congregation of recruits decked out in turnouts.
Perkins has been working to avoid a vacuum in personnel at the department, which is experiencing a string of retirements. The group at the department's training center is expected to help fill that void.
A total of 10 new firefighters are joining the department after completing Alabama Fire College, Perkins said.
"It feels good to see this," he said. "We've been having the vacancies for a while, especially with retirements."
The chief said the 10 were selected from a good pool of applicants.
In 2019, the city increased the pay scale for firefighters.
"The pay is much better, and we had more people to apply this go-around," Perkins said. "People even stopped by the fire station to ask about positions."
Four of the 10 recruits already have emergency medical technician training. The remaining six will undergo training following fire college.
Perkins said nine of the 10 will attend rookie school starting March 2. The other has completed the nine-week school.
The chief said the department will have 93 personnel once the 10 recruits join the force. That also will enable it to have 27 firefighters per shift.
Training Chief Jarrod Wallace has been running the new recruits through training sessions in preparation for the fire college, as well as for an orientation.
Wallace said fire college is challenging and includes daily tests and physical training.
For recruits Sam Stevenson and Lamarcus Wess, firefighting always has been in their blood.
"My father was a fireman in Huntsville," Stevenson said, adding joining the city force was a natural decision. "I moved to Florence for college and fell in love with the city."
Wess also is following in the footsteps of his father.
"I fell in love with firefighting from an early age," he said.
The recruits said they are getting focused for fire college.
"I expect to be mentally and physically tested," Wess said.
"I'll be pushed hard," Stevenson added. "I also expect to be real hot."
They said the training sessions have been valuable as they prepare for their career.
"We've been going over classroom work and learning about how the city works," Stevenson said. "We're learning about what's expected of Florence firefighters. The biggest thing Chief Wallace has tried to put forth is the importance of customer service."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.