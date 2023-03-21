FLORENCE — Fire Chief Tim Anerton hopes to see the first of three new fire trucks arrive by this fall, a much-needed addition to an aging fleet.
The city’s latest purchase, pending council’s approval tonight, is a new tower truck costing just over $1.8 million.
While this truck will replace the existing Tower 1, housed in Station 1 in downtown Florence, it will be a 2½-year wait before delivery from the manufacturer.
“That’s become the norm when it comes to ordering new fire apparatuses,” Anerton said. “Before COVID you could expect an engine to be delivered within 8 to 10 months of order, and an aerial truck would take 12 to 14 months. Now, it takes up to 30 months for a pumper and 2½ years for aerials.”
The long wait has been compounded by the backlog most fire apparatus manufacturers face along with supply chain issues, he said.
“Once American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) money was OK’d to be used to purchase public safety equipment, fire apparatus manufacturers were flooded with orders,” Anerton explained. “Since there have been so many trucks ordered, that has depleted parts inventory — not to mention the manufacturing of parts were slowed by the pandemic.”
Along with low inventory, the economy has actively driven up the cost of new fire apparatuses. Anerton said the cost of the tower truck came in $140,000 cheaper than it would have been a few months later.
“We were notified by the manufacturer that the cost of a new aerial was going to be around $2 million, so they gave us a chance to jump on this deal,” he said.
The money for the new tower truck comes from general sales tax revenue, according to Anerton.
Two months ago, the city ordered a new engine for the department to be housed at Station 2.
The price tag on that engine came in around $839,000 and it was paid for solely by ARPA funds, Anerton said. He said the city saved around $33,000 when it ordered the engine in January.
When Florence ordered the engine, which is expected to arrive this fall, the price tag on it was $655,400.
That engine will replace an engine at Station 4, which is 19 years old.
Once the new engines and tower truck come in, the existing trucks will be put into the department’s reserve fleet, Anerton said.
“We are running into instances where it’s hard to find parts in a timely manner to fix the ones we are using,” he said. “Chief [Jeff] Perkins alerted the city council that our fleet was getting up there in age a few years ago, and our city council has come through to allow us to order these new trucks.”
Anerton said the lifespan of a typical engine is 13 to 15 years, and a tower truck is about 20 years.
Rescue 2 is the oldest active truck in the fire department's nine-vehicle fleet. It is a 2004 model. Tower 1 is a 2006 model.
