FLORENCE — The city has created a Public Arts Committee to review and recommend art at city locations.
The six-member committee is similar to those in many cities, said Libby Jordan, superintendent of Florence Arts and Museums.
"The committee is formed by people who have great experience in the arts," Jordan said. "We're excited to be able to add sculptures and pieces of art downtown."
Along with Jordan, the committee includes Christi Britten, program coordinator for the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts; Chiong-Yiao Chen, executive director of University Galleries and professor of art at the University of North Alabama; Aaron Benson, assistant professor of art at UNA; Mary White, a member of the Alabama State Council on the Arts; and Billy Warren, the city's official historian.
Jordan said anyone who is interested in having a statue or other art display on city property would go to the committee.
"We're the first stop," she said. "Then whatever department within the city is affected would have to approve it."
For example, the Street Department would have to approve something on the street or sidewalks.
"It would streamline it because we could easily go to the city department with the conversation with whatever piece of art is proposed," Jordan said.
She said the committee already is looking into a proposal for a project at Wilson Park, but she did not go into detail since it is under consideration.
Warren said the Florence Main Street Design Committee saw the need for such a committee as far back as 2008, and Jordan showed interest in the idea when she became superintendent.
He said the policy, which is modeled after one in Memphis, applies to art in parks, public streets and even the lobbies or publicly owned areas like City Hall.
"That means two- and three-dimensional art," Warren said. "So that includes statues and all kinds of public art."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.