FLORENCE — Six new businesses opened in Florence during September, according to a release from City Hall.
The newest openings bring the total of businesses opening in Florence this year to 91.
The news comes at a time when the city is experiencing low unemployment numbers, the likes of which it has not seen since at least 1990.
Florence's unemployment rate in September was 2.7 percent, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. The number represents 495 of the 18,463 Florence residents in the civilian labor force.
Statewide, the unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, according to the labor department.
The new business include:
- Essential Life Massage, 118 E. Mobile St.
- Radiance Boutique, 215 N. Court St.
- Thrive Health Urgent Care, 3500 Cloverdale Road
- Benjamin Little, attorney, 201 S. Court St., No. 725
- U-Haul Co. of Alabama, 1542 Florence Blvd.
- Choudhry Bassam, physician, 402 E. Dr. Hicks Blvd.
