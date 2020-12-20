FLORENCE — To help meet the increasing demand of food insecurity in the Shoals, the Food Bank of North Alabama has opened a new warehouse in Industrial Park.
Florence gets new food bank storage warehoue
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
