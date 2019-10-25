FLORENCE — When the city struck gold in the Tennessee Valley Authority Sustainable Communities program, officials agreed that was not good enough.
"In 2015 we became designated as Gold level," Mayor Steve Holt said. "We started almost immediately and said, 'Let's not stop here. Let's keep this going.'"
The result of that effort was revealed Wednesday when TVA announced Florence received Platinum level, which is the highest level of the program.
The program involves the goal of sustainability through three goals: "a healthy environment, a thriving community and long-term economic prosperity," according to TVA's website.
"Energy, environment and economic development," said TVA Regional Development Specialist Warren Hicks said during Wednesday's ceremony. "All three of those things go hand in hand."
Florence joins seven other communities in the TVA region in reaching Platinum level, Holt said.
TVA's Sustainable Communities website describes a Platinum Community as one that makes "a significant and comprehensive commitment to sustainability and also has thoroughly integrated economic development into its sustainability efforts."
Huntsville is the only other Alabama town to reach Platinum level, according to the website. The other six are Tennessee communities of Chattanooga/Hamilton County, Franklin, Germantown, Knoxville, Nashville/Davidson County and Oak Ridge.
There are 14 Gold communities and 12 Silver communities, the site states.
Actions by the city over the past three years include studying its carbon footprint; updating its community sustainability inventory; creating a sustainability plan; designating someone as a media and sustainability specialist; upgrading its Recycle Center; preserving 22 acres at Cypress Creek as a protected area; and expanding the Florence Forward Program that seeks partners in its sustainability efforts, TVA officials said.
He said they have learned some figures through research. Among them: the city of Florence consumed 527,038 gallons of fuel last year and has 95 traffic signals and more than 3,900 city lights.
They are looking into ways to reduce energy use, such as using LED lighting, officials said.
The city presented awards to more than public and private partners in the sustainability effort during Wednesday's event.
Holt said the Platinum designation is important, and a billboard announcing it soon will be up along Florence Boulevard.
"It is image," he said. "It is livability. It's worth the time and effort to connect the dots to allow us to do it. That's why we thank you, all of these 60-plus partners willing to help us do that."
