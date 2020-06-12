FLORENCE — Florence High School's graduation is at 7 p.m. today at Braly Stadium, but due to COVID-19 safety measures, only those with tickets may attend.
However, Florence City Schools is streaming the event live at florencek12.org/live. In addition, some Florence High students will have a short program ahead of time on the website.
Chairs for the approximately 330 graduates have been arranged with 6 feet of space between each other in all directions, and the stands have blue tape designating where the crowd can sit and observe social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.