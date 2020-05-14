FLORENCE — Florence High School will hold graduation on June 12 at Braly Stadium.
Each graduate is allowed to have up to five people attend, officials announced Wednesday.
Social distancing will be emphasized to those attending the 7 p.m. ceremony. That includes marking areas where you can sit as a group representing each graduate. Those areas will be separated from other seats to make sure there is at least 6 feet separating them to the front, side and back.
Carter Watkins, communications coordinator for Florence City Schools, said school officials have measured the stands at the stadium and estimated they can get some 1,800 people seated and still maintain social distancing.
Graduation initially was supposed to occur May 22, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students completed the year via virtual instruction.
Florence High Principal Rod Sheppard said officials had planned all along to have a ceremony, but did not know when it would occur.
"We want to make sure the graduates have the ending to their school career that they deserve," Sheppard said. "We've measured out the seating to make sure the space does allow for us to have guests. We will use the home side and visitor's side with the students on the field."
Sheppard said having graduation a month out allows for preparation time, and time for guests and graduates to make plans.
"There are parents who wish we had more than five tickets, but in being able to practice the guidelines set forth for social distancing, we have to be careful," he said. "We will stream it live to make sure that individuals who can't be there in person will be able to see that."
Graduates will have a designated parking area and will line up at the baseball field alongside the stadium and march into Braly 6 feet apart, Watkins said.
Family and friends are not allowed on the baseball field, and graduates cannot enter the stadium seating from the field before, during or after the ceremony.
Graduates will be seated 6 feet apart on the field.
Those with tickets to the ceremony will be assigned to the west or east side of Braly, and must have a ticket in hand to enter the stadium gate, officials said.
They only can sit in seats designated with an "X" and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The stadium gates open at 6 p.m.
