FLORENCE — The 2019 Alabama Craft Beer Festival is today at Singin' River Brewing, 526 East College St.
This year's event features 44 types of craft beer from Alabama, said Jackie Hendrix, who is helping organize the event.
General admission tickets are $35 and provide access to the Beer Garden on College Street outside Singin' River, Hendrix said. There also is a $75 VIP ticket that includes a pre-event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside, as well as access to the Beer Garden starting at 1 p.m.
In its fourth year, the Alabama Craft Beer Festival is the state's official craft beer festival, Hendrix said.
He said the festival is a way to promote Alabama's commercial breweries and bring a tourism boost for the Shoals.
