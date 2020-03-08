FLORENCE — The landscape around Florence is a whole lot cleaner today, the result of Saturday's citywide cleanup day.
About 600 volunteers scattered throughout the city to pick up trash.
"It was the most volunteers we've ever had," said city spokeswoman Rachel Koonce.
Various groups from schools, churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations, as well as individuals joined with trash bags, litter-grabbers and neon vests for the morning cleanup event.
According to Koonce, the annual cleanup involves city employees, as well, and the extra volunteers on Saturday were needed.
"After all the flooding in recent weeks, there was plenty of trash to be picked up," she said.
Hundreds of trash-filled bags were brought back to Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum where large city trucks collected them to go to the landfill.
Volunteer Robert Meade and his wife Sadie were still picking up trash at noon along the Wood Avenue roadside.
"I'm just here because I want this beautiful city to stay a beautiful city," he said.
